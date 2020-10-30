Watch: Hospital Staff Performing Ballet for 5-year-old Cancer Patient is Warming Hearts Online

Sometimes hospital staff go out of their way to help patients.

In a similar gesture, hospital staff performed a ballet dance to cheer a five-year-old cancer patient up. The patient named Isobel Fletcher felt surprised when Dr Baylon Kamalarajan and Emma Mander danced, wearing multi-coloured tutus. This happened at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

What happened was Kamalarajan and Emma attempted to perform ballet to the Swan Lake theme music. While they tip-toed onto the ward, Isobel laughed in the background.

Emma is a senior play specialist and Dr Kamalarajan is a consultant paediatrician, reported Metro.co.uk. The five-year-old is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

According to the news website, Emma wanted to surprise Isobel and for that she enlisted the help of Kamalarajan. The hospital also shared a video of the performance on Facebook. The caption of the post reads, “When Ballet-mad Izzy came into our Children's Clinic for her cancer treatment on Friday, two of the team surprised her with a very special routine.”

In the beginnings of the video, Emma and Kamalarajan can be seen opening the door of the five-year-old patient’s room and taking position to dance. As soon as they start dancing, Isobel burst into laughter. She then stood next to the door while the two performed.

The video has received an overwhelming response as it has garnered more than 2K likes and 1K shares. Many netizens have appreciated the hospital for putting in a special effort for its patients. A person said they deserve some kind of award for their deeds.

Isobel’s aunt also commented on the post saying that their family is beyond grateful to the hospital. She added, "Dr Baylon, nurse specialist Dawn and the whole team are heroes." One user called Isobel’s smile gorgeous and praised the hospital staff, while another person wrote that it was such a thoughtful thing to do.

“It’s not just the medicine that helps recovery, it’s laughter and fun had with the staff that makes recovery easier,” asserted one netizen.