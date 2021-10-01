WATCH: Hostel Erupts With Celebrations as Dhoni 'Finishes Off in Style' Against SRH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back time when he hit a towering six off Siddarth Kaul’s delivery to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday night and make Chennai Super Kings the first franchise to enter the IPL 2021 playoffs. Dhoni won the toss and some good bowling effort restricted SRH to just 134. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave a splendid start to the men in Yellow but it was Dhoni who launched Kaul for a six into the mid-wicket stands, helping CSK cross the finishing line with 6 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare.

Dhoni’s vintage six reminded fans of the numerous times he scored the winning runs for his team. Social media was filled with emotional reactions from his fans. Amidst the reactions, a video surfaced on Twitter where someone recorded a whole hostel celebrating Dhoni’s six which has since then gone viral. In the caption, Twitter user @junaid_csk_7 wrote, “Mad Scenes from A Hostel After “DHONI FINISHED IT OFF IN STYLE". MS Dhoni - Man Of Masses."

Mad Scenes from A Hostel After "DHONI FINISHED IT OFF IN STYLE" MS Dhoni - Man Of Masses #MSDhoni | #WhistlePodu | #CSK pic.twitter.com/ICD3eEGtnE — Junaid MSDian ™© (@junaid_csk_7) September 30, 2021

CSK’s performance has been the most successful in IPL 2021 despite some experts waiving them off at the beginning of the season. Following the team’s win over KKR, Dhoni had talked about the factor behind their success in the UAE. He said in the post-match virtual press conference, “I think in patches we bowled well. Bowlers took responsibility. Not to forget it was hot and humid. It’s an afternoon game so it’s not easy for the fast bowlers. We tried to give them smaller spells — one or two over spells — to keep their energy level up."

“It gives immense pleasure to say we have rectified the problems we had and it’s good to be on the winning side," Dhoni added. While CSK had finished seventh in the previous edition of the IPL, it has been nothing short of a dream-run this season.

