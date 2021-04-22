WATCH: Dog Saves His Pomeranian Buddy from Drowning in Swimming Pool in Incredible Video

A dog is being hailed as a hero for saving a Pomeranian from drowning in his owner’s swimming pool as the video of the incident in South Africa has gone viral. The netizens, after watching the cute video, are lauding the bravery and wisdom of the dog for rescuing another pooch. A dog named Jessie rescued a 15-year-old pomeranian named Chucky who fell inside a pool. The incident (recorded on a camera) occurred in Johannesburg at a pool that belonged to a couple named Byron Thanarayen and Melissa Thanarayen. Byron shared the CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook showing Jessie pulling Chucky out of the water.

In the video, it can be seen that Chucky was standing very close to the pool’s edge. A few moments later, he slipped and found himself inside the pool. Later, the dog was flailing while attempting to be afloat. As the canine struggled, Jessie came to the rescue. After seeing him, the black labrador tried to find ways to rescue him. At first, she was a little cautious as she had a fear of water. However, she pushed it all aside and got Chucky up from the pool with her teeth.

Reportedly, the couple was not at home when the incident took place. The duo was confused to find both the dogs wet when they returned. However, after checking the security camera, they discovered that Chucky had fallen into the pool. Soon after the video was posted on Facebook, it went viral. Impressed by Jessie’s intelligence, netizens lauded her. They were also relieved that Chucky was rescued and was safe and sound.

In order to avoid such mishaps in future, the couple is planning to cover the pool. They said that a pool cover will be installed, hoping an incident like this does not occur again.

