WATCH: How a Hippo is Crushes a Watermelon to Take a Summer Chill with Its Friends

Summer is here, and so are watermelons. Devouring these red sweet delights is one of the essential joys that summer brings along. A video of two hippopotamuses enjoying watermelon will offer a cool and sweet bite for your mood. San Antonio Zoological Society posted the video on Twitter on June 9 which many netizens are finding cute.

In the video, a person is holding a watermelon in their left hand and guiding a hippopotamus to bring its mouth into a gap in the fence. As the hippopotamus follows instructions and opens its mouth wide, the person puts the huge watermelon in its mouth. The hippo, holding the watermelon in its mouth, brings its mouth back, lowers it and crushes the watermelon. The melon falls down with two big pieces other than the spillage.

Next, we see another hippopotamus, probably a friend of the first one, eating one of the two pieces and the first hippo eating the other. Focussed, they enjoy the summer food. Once the first hippo has almost finished the red part, the zoo person lifts it up and puts the piece of watermelon again in the animal’s mouth. However, the mammal lets the piece fall down and eats it in its own style.

What better way to kick off summer than a good old fashioned hippo watermelon smash?! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/zjMVARtxpq— San Antonio Zoological Society (@SanAntonioZoo) June 9, 2021

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote that this was how watermelons should be eaten. Another user was amused that the hippopotamus shared the watermelon with its friend. A third netizen expressed their immediate wish to go to the zoo.

I guess that’s a refreshing snack for a hippo on a hot day. https://t.co/hlQMrW6WoG

— Luke Simons (@LukeKENS5) June 9, 2021

Can’t wait to give you a watermelon one day!! https://t.co/uJMLmAFZNm— Jake Poell (@RowdyHawk) June 10, 2021

Looks delicious https://t.co/Fw7gbwminj— John and Amanda Elliott (@joraelliott) June 9, 2021

Videos of hippopotamuses devouring watermelons in one or two bites go viral almost every summer. Hippopotamuses have a very strong bite with one being strong enough to crush more than 60 watermelons. San Antonio Zoological Society, which shared the video on their Twitter account, is an association of zoos and aquariums in Texas, United States.

