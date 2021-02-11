Watch: How a Kindergarten Teacher Lifts Her Students' Spirit With a Daily Dose of Positivity

It’s no secret that teachers worldwide are trying to come up with unique methods amid the pandemic to keep students engaged. However, students at a school in Ohio, USA, enjoy uplifting affirmations every morning, they hear from their motivational teacher. Monique Waters, a kindergarten teacher at Wilcox Primary School in the Twinsburg City School District sets the tone for the day ahead by reciting encouraging words along with her class during their morning meeting. She sings with her students every day to send across a message filled with positivity.

According to Waters, the pandemic has turned out to be challenging for some educators, she decided to use affirmations to encourage her 5-year-old and 6-year-old students. She said that the positive daily exercise is inspired by Will.i.am's song What I Am, from Sesame Street's 41st season.

Monique Waters shared a video with her Instagram followers in which she crooned the affirmation song during a class before starting their day. The clip set in a classroom begins with Waters shouting a few words of affirmation which her students recite back. The video features the teacher and the class enthusiastically chanting in unison, “I am strong. I am talented. I am smart. I am so so special.” The clip concludes with Waters asking the class to kiss their “smart, smart brain”. While sharing the post, Waters wrote, “I love our kindergarten daily affirmations! We say these each morning during our morning meeting! Morning meeting is such a special part of the day. It sets the tone and gets off to a great start! We sing this everyday as well and my students love it. Happy Monday beautiful people. Remember to speak kindly about yourself”

The short clip, shared on February 2 where Waters recites the motivational song, went viral. Netizens were left amazed and inspired after watching the video and praised Waters’ positivity and enthusiasm. Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 74,000 views and tons of comments. The internet is elated and users showcased their appreciation for the kindergarten teacher for her efforts to spread positivity. Many expressed their appreciation on Waters for doing a great job of shaping the young personalities. People applauded the powerful and positive video in the comments section. Many Instagram users flooded the comments by leaving several heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.