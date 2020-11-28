Watch: How a Man Struggles to Get His Pet Dog inside the House in This Hilarious Video

Pets often entertain their owners with their funny acts. Sometimes, they also imitate their owners or behave like humans. But, on a few occasions, people have to deal with the tantrums of their pets. A man has shared a CCTV footage showing how he failed to persuade his dog to come inside the house despite freezing cold outside.

In the video, he can be seen struggling to bring the dog inside the house. Initially, the video shows him chasing the canine. Then, as the video progresses, he is seen trying to coax the pet by pretending to hide. The dog named Wilson can be seen enjoying in the cold weather, running through the fallen leaves in the yard while its owner keeps chasing it.

Sharing the video on Facebook, the man, named Taylor Reed, wrote, "To the neighbors who drive by and think I'm mean for leaving the dog outside in the freezing cold rain: Here's proof- I tried to catch him to come take him inside!"

The clip has garnered an overwhelming response from netizens. The post has received 17K shares and 13K reactions. It has also been flooded with comments. Most netizens have found the video funny.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote Huskys are a whole other breed. Another person said, “Next time play dead it may work i do it to mine and he always comes!”

One person wrote that it’s like trying to catch a two-year-old kid, while the other said that the same happens to her when she tries to get Bella – who could be her dog or child – to bring inside the house.

On November 16, Reed posted a video of the dog in which the pet can be seen pretending to be dead. The caption of the post reads, “Poor Wilson. Tried to make me think he was dead but I caught him!”

However, this video did not get a great response as the latest one. It got only 158 reactions and 26 shares.