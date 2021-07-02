Watch: How a Pride of Lions Watches Crab with Fascination in This Viral Video

Internet is filled with several interesting videos of animals that leave netizens surprised. A clip of a four-inch crab keeping the pride of lions at bay is amusing netizens. The crustacean can be seen escaping very smartly after coming claw-to-claw with the lions. The video shot by rangers Ruggiero Barreto and Robyn Sewell at the MalaMala Private Game Reserve was shared on Youtube. In the 2 minutes 36 seconds long video, a lion can be seen spotting a scuttling crab walking on the sand after which it gets up and moves towards it. After a while, four more lions can be seen joining the feisty watch, however, the little crab bravely tried to escape from there and make its way away from the predators. The clip is captioned as “This is the amazing moment a pride of lions were seen off as they came claw-to-claw in the wild with a feisty four-inch CRAB”.

The video has left netizens astonished. It has garnered 163,721 views on YouTube in just two days and the comments section is flooded too. A user wrote, “I like how lions strike fear in the hearts of most land animals, but the creatures of the water don’t take any crap from them. Hippos, crocs, turtles, now crabs”. Another user commented, “There is no way that crab would have dared wander into a clan of hyenas.” Some others have called the video amazing.

The park rangers Barreto and Sewell told the Latest Sightings they had left the camp at sunrise in the hope to find lions. They spotted one of them at a riverbank sleeping, however, suddenly they saw the lion getting up and staring at something. They first thought that it was a scorpion but it was a crab.

RELATED STORIES Zoo at Havana Welcomes Rare White Tiger and Four Bengal Cubs after 20 Years of Breeding

MalaMala Private Game Reserve is one of the oldest and biggest in South Africa in the Kruger National Park. It is spread over 33,000 acres and is full of predators.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here