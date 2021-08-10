WATCH: How a Ticket Bought as an Act of Kindness Turned Into a Sweet Love Story

We just stumbled upon the cutest love story, ever. This is the story of a woman whose random act of kindness led her to meet the love of her life, and 7 years later, they are married with two kids. A video surfaced on social media and has been trending incessantly for the mushiest tale of love told by the woman called Latha Jay. Originally shared on TikTok, Latha shared the video on her Instagram profile a few days back where she narrated the story of how choosing to do an act of random kindness changed her whole life for better. The video starts with the question – What’s one small unimportant decision that you made that changed the trajectory of your life? To this, Latha said that she chose to buy a ticket for the man next in line at Norton Art Gallery in Florida. When the lady selling the ticket thought it was nice of her for buying the ticket for the man, she jokingly said that he should take her out for dinner some time. Well, the man turned out to be a professional chef and proposed to make dinner for Latha and 7 years later, they have found their life partners in each other and have been parents to two kids.

She shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, “Best $5 I ever spent,” referring to the ticket price at Norton Art Gallery.

Soon the post was flooded with comments from her Instagram who can’t seem to get enough of their beautiful love story. “This is an amazing story,” wrote one Instagram user while another comment read, “Love, love and love. I just love hearing how couples met for the first time. Seriously made my day, sharing some love.”

In a recent post, Latha Jay shared an adorable picture of her whole family and made a reference to her viral video in the caption. “Yes, this is the chef I bought a ticket for,” wrote Latha. Take a look:

This story just made our Tuesday better. Hope it did yours too.

