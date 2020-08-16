BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: How a UK Grocery Store Employee is Pulling in Customers With Her Mesmerizing Voice

24-year-old, Lily Taylor-Ward singing outside supermarket. Credits: Facebook

24-year-old, Lily Taylor-Ward singing outside supermarket. Credits: Facebook

An employee from a grocery store in Sandiacre, Derbyshire entertains her customers with her melodious voice. Her videos have since created a buzz on social media.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 5:14 PM IST
Share this:

A supermarket worker has created a lot of buzz on social media for entertaining her customers with her melodious voice. 24-years-old Lily Taylor-Ward who is a soprano singer and works at Lidl in Sandiacre, a supermarket chain, in Derbyshire. Videos of her performing outside the store have now gone viral and left netizens amazed.

The 7-minutes-long video begins with Lily introducing herself to the audience. As the video moves further, she sings two songs- Evanescence's "Bring Me To Life" and Eva Cassidy’s "Songbird". Surprising everyone with her soothing voice, the video has invited over 4.5K views.

Have a look at this mesmerising video:

Touched by Lily's talent, one person wrote, "Beautiful lily once again of many sets you have done to entertain us during this pandemic ". Another person commented, "Fabulous such a great voice and such a happy young lady. Beautiful sole." Netizens bombarded the comment section with praises for the young singer.

Lily sings in front of the store, where she works, every Thursday night to entertaining queuing customers, reports the BBC. This routine performance is now drawing in buyers who are turning up every Thursday, primarly to see the singer perform.

Take a look at some of her performances shared on Facebook over the past few weeks:

She also performed at the 100th birthday of a war veteran and pandemic fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore reports BBC. A video of him singing alongside the performer created quite a buzz online, back in April.

Impressed by her voice, customers have ditched their regular supermarket to listen to her melodious voice.

Next Story
Loading