WATCH: How a UK Grocery Store Employee is Pulling in Customers With Her Mesmerizing Voice

A supermarket worker has created a lot of buzz on social media for entertaining her customers with her melodious voice. 24-years-old Lily Taylor-Ward who is a soprano singer and works at Lidl in Sandiacre, a supermarket chain, in Derbyshire. Videos of her performing outside the store have now gone viral and left netizens amazed.

The 7-minutes-long video begins with Lily introducing herself to the audience. As the video moves further, she sings two songs- Evanescence's "Bring Me To Life" and Eva Cassidy’s "Songbird". Surprising everyone with her soothing voice, the video has invited over 4.5K views.

Have a look at this mesmerising video:

Touched by Lily's talent, one person wrote, "Beautiful lily once again of many sets you have done to entertain us during this pandemic ". Another person commented, "Fabulous such a great voice and such a happy young lady. Beautiful sole." Netizens bombarded the comment section with praises for the young singer.

Lily sings in front of the store, where she works, every Thursday night to entertaining queuing customers, reports the BBC. This routine performance is now drawing in buyers who are turning up every Thursday, primarly to see the singer perform.

Take a look at some of her performances shared on Facebook over the past few weeks:

She also performed at the 100th birthday of a war veteran and pandemic fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore reports BBC. A video of him singing alongside the performer created quite a buzz online, back in April.

Tom is enjoying singing along to @lilytwsoprano in the sunshine today - it’s the small things in life isn’t it? - Hannah (Tom’s daughter) #walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/2JHzwzaQGM — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 12, 2020

Impressed by her voice, customers have ditched their regular supermarket to listen to her melodious voice.