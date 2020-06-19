WATCH: How an Apple Watch Ejects Water in Slo-Mo After You Wear it for a Swim

Apple Watch Series 2 and beyond are waterproof and can be worn while doing activities such as swimming, taking a shower and so on. But what may not be known to many is the fact that the speakers of the device expel water in order to ensure that internal components of the watch are not damaged.

The video that shows how the water oozes out of the watch has been shared by popular YouTube channel named The Slow Mo Guys. Yep, the same channel that filmed the speed of light.

The channel primarily focuses on videos related to science and technology while literally and metaphorically focussing on its slow-mo aspect.

As the clip begins, Gavin Free aka Gav (where's Dan?) demonstrates by taking a splash his bathtub with his Apple watch on. All that he ensures before jumping in the tub is that the water lock feature is switched on. This feature can be accessed from the control panel. Once this feature is turned on, the display does not get activated when exposed to water.

Once the person is out of the water they can turn off this feature. After that, the Digital Crown mode needs to be switched on, so that the watch automatically gets triggered to throw out the water via speakers.

In the slow-motion video, which has garnered over 22 lakh views in under a day, it can be seen how water is expelled in 10 cycles. When the water oozes out, the watch vibrates.

Another impressive part of the video is the way in which it is filmed. One can see droplets oozing out with clarity. The sensation of vibration can also be felt in the video.