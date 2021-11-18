Watch: How Astronauts Eat and Drink When They Are Inside Rocket

Travelling to space and then working there is not an easy task. Astronauts are trained on earth so that they don’t face any problems in space. But what has always fascinated us, here on the earth, is how astronauts eat and drink when they are inside a rocket. It is never that easy to know that what goes inside a rocket. There are restrictions on revealing those secrets. However, some astronauts share their experiences after space travel. And as we discuss this, a video is going viral on social media these days.

This video has been shared on a page named UNILAD Tech on Facebook and hundreds of thousands of people have already viewed it. In this video, astronauts were seen eating and drinking in space. After watching the clip, people are surprised that life is tough up there. During space travel, when astronauts open their refreshments, the food starts flying due to the lack of gravity. In the video, the technique of making coffee has also been shown.

After putting hot water in a silver packet that has coffee powder in it, the astronauts drink it with a straw. Apart from this, most of the food they eat is in liquid form. When eaten with the help of straw it does not spill around. If the food gets spilt in the space, it becomes very difficult to collect it. People are liking the video, for this is the first time they are seeing things work. Some people wrote in the comments that life in space is full of difficulties.

