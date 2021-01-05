Watch: How Dubai's Crown Prince Races with Ostriches on a Cycle in This Viral Video

Rich people and royals have expensive hobbies, from hunting animals to having a lavish team of chefs to cook for you. One such rich royal who is trending for his hobby is Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In his recent Instagram post, the prince can be seen cycling next to two ostriches on his cycle trying to outdo their speed. The one minute video shows Dubai’s Crown Prince with a team of cyclists behind him and two ostriches running on a sandy track adjacent to the road. The video also shows an ostrich crossing Prince’s path and going to an adjacent track. Captioning the video, the 38-year-old UAE Royal, popularly known as Fazza, wrote, “This morning another close call #2021.”

Showing off his cycling skills and agility, the Dubai royal can be seen paddling his cycle fast enough that he overtakes the two giant birds on the run. The video has garnered over 4,46,096 views on Instagram as netizens praise Fazza’s athletic skills. Some users even had some advice for the Prince, who wrote that he should be careful as ostrich can hurt when they kick.

An earlier post by Fazza captures a spectacular moment when the ostrich is in the air as it crosses the road. In the background of the image is Fazza cycling on the road along with two other people. Capturing the post, Fazza wrote,” #closecall #cycling #mydubai.” The post has garnered over 4,34,198 likes.

The Dubai prince has shown a keen interest in animals and wildlife through his multiple Instagram posts. From horses to birds to marine wildlife, Fazza’s Instagram posts include all of it. A post from June 2020 shows Fazza snorkelling underwater with an oxygen tank with him. In the background, one can also spot a few fish.

Another post from April captures Fazza in an intense horse riding shot. Captioning the post, Fazza wrote, “Two hearts, one soul. Saudi Arabia’s beautiful Al Ula region. #tb #endurance #race.” The monochrome photograph captures Fazza riding a horse as he pours water on the animal while it is in motion.

A photograph posted in March 2020 shows the Dubai prince next to two camels.

In the picture, the 38-year-old is looking straight into the camera as the two camels stand on either side of him. The picture has garnered over 5,16,337 likes.