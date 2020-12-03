Watch: How ICC Starts a Meme Game with 'Vibing Cricketers, Vibing Cat' Hilarious Video
Vibing Cat, Vibing Cricketers.
The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also took part in the trend and the result is excellent.
It is highly unlikely that you have not come across the video of a white cat extremely close to the screen vibing with his eyes closed and bopping his head on beats. The latest meme trend on social media involves the feline being imposed on other videos and attempting at creating a laughing riot.
The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also took part in the trend and the result is excellent. We see various male and female cricketers grooving on the field or in the hotel lobby as the famous cat vibes along.
Cricketers of the West Indies men’s team, the women’s Thailand team, Indian women’s players and others showed their agility in the video. Chris Gayle and ‘DJ’ Bravo, know for their moves, were featured in the short clip. Gaining more points for the video was the caption that had the emoji of a cat laughing.
The “vibing cricketers, vibing cat” upload was an immediate success as it has been watched on the microblogging site over 275,000 times alone, alongside getting shared on other social media platforms. It also garnered several comments from the netizens.
One user pointed out that Virat Kohli and his bhangra skills should not be left out of the clip.
How can you ignore #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/02NpkqzrpJ— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) December 1, 2020
The number of people requesting clips of Kohli to be included exceeded them all.
Video is incomplete without Virat kohli dancing— Junu (@Itxjunu18) December 1, 2020
That Bhangra in Australia pic.twitter.com/nOeXkp2h4X— Anshul Saxena (@007anshulsaxena) December 1, 2020
Another asked ICC to create more such videos, giving the title of the best dancer to Dwayne Bravo.
Oh my God! this is #hillarious The way the cat and the players are synchronizing with the audio. Great Edit @ICC @DJBravo47 you be the best . @prittle_prattle and @walktails request you to keep making more of such videos #cricket #bcci #icc @SGanguly99 @imVkohli #msdhoni— Prittle Prattle (@prittle_prattle) December 1, 2020
A user shared a snap of IPL team RCB’s squad members shaking their legs.
Here are some other honourable mentions:
Icc is on high now a days. Kis line meh aa gye aap .— Mantu_1501 (@MantuBhattacha2) December 1, 2020
Literally two of my favourite things in one video. I never thought they could be connected in such a beautiful way. I love cricket and cats. My name says it all!— NZC Meow (@NZCMeow) December 1, 2020
Abey pic.twitter.com/Q4D9ykcwWu— 3rd♛लॉर्ड (@Being_Rolf007) December 1, 2020
