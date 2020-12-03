Watch: How ICC Starts a Meme Game with 'Vibing Cricketers, Vibing Cat' Hilarious Video

It is highly unlikely that you have not come across the video of a white cat extremely close to the screen vibing with his eyes closed and bopping his head on beats. The latest meme trend on social media involves the feline being imposed on other videos and attempting at creating a laughing riot.

The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also took part in the trend and the result is excellent. We see various male and female cricketers grooving on the field or in the hotel lobby as the famous cat vibes along.

Cricketers of the West Indies men’s team, the women’s Thailand team, Indian women’s players and others showed their agility in the video. Chris Gayle and ‘DJ’ Bravo, know for their moves, were featured in the short clip. Gaining more points for the video was the caption that had the emoji of a cat laughing.

The “vibing cricketers, vibing cat” upload was an immediate success as it has been watched on the microblogging site over 275,000 times alone, alongside getting shared on other social media platforms. It also garnered several comments from the netizens.

One user pointed out that Virat Kohli and his bhangra skills should not be left out of the clip.

The number of people requesting clips of Kohli to be included exceeded them all.

Video is incomplete without Virat kohli dancing — Junu (@Itxjunu18) December 1, 2020

That Bhangra in Australia pic.twitter.com/nOeXkp2h4X — Anshul Saxena (@007anshulsaxena) December 1, 2020

Another asked ICC to create more such videos, giving the title of the best dancer to Dwayne Bravo.

A user shared a snap of IPL team RCB’s squad members shaking their legs.

Here are some other honourable mentions:

Icc is on high now a days. Kis line meh aa gye aap . — Mantu_1501 (@MantuBhattacha2) December 1, 2020

Literally two of my favourite things in one video. I never thought they could be connected in such a beautiful way. I love cricket and cats. My name says it all! — NZC Meow (@NZCMeow) December 1, 2020

What do you think about the video?