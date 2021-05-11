WATCH: How Kenyan Forest Rangers Reunited Elephant Calf with Herd with This 'Fun Fact'

A new clip has been added in adorable animal videos that have recently surfaced online and is winning hearts all over. It comes from a forest situated in Kenya and involves a bunch of park rangers and a baby elephant.

In the heartwarming video, a couple of forest rangers can be seen uniting a lost elephant calf with its herd. They use a unique technique to reunite the family. In the 26 second video, the rangers can be seen driving their vehicle in front while the baby elephant can be seen closely following it. The aim behind this exercise is to make sure that the elephant calf reaches its herd soon. Towards the end of the clip, it is established that this little tactic of the rangers is a success as the baby elephant can be seen happily returning to where it belongs. It is surrounded by members of the herd and his mother can be seen looking onto him and checking if no harm has been done.

The undated video was shared on Twitter by journalist Yashar Ali on May 6 who also gave an intriguing fact about elephants. In the post, he informed his followers that elephant calves run behind “large moving objects.” So, forest rangers and vets often use this technique when they want the wild animal to go somewhere.

A fun fact about elephants..Baby elephants will instinctually follow large moving objects. So when rangers or vets want to get a wild baby elephant to go somewhere, they will often just drive and the baby follows. In this case, rangers in Kenya reuniting a baby with its herd. pic.twitter.com/jyBaAFgdfo — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 6, 2021

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over71,000 views, 535 retweets and more than 4,300 likes on the microblogging site. Many were delighted by watching the video and filled the comment section with praises for the forest rangers. Many could not get over the cuteness of the elephant calf and reacted with heart emojis. One user also expressed his worry about the baby elephant getting tired as the vehicle could be seen driven too fast.

So cute — LadyLeo813 (@TamaraCrownover) May 6, 2021

Aren't they going too fast tho? Won't he get too tired?— SouthernMom® (@MauraLeeLang) May 6, 2021

IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Susanta Nanda has also shared the adorable video on his official Twitter account.

