WATCH: How Police Rescued a Dog Struggling to Keep Afloat in Freezing Waters of NY's Jamaica Bay

In the below freezing temperatures of New York’s Jamaica Bay area was a dog that was struggling to keep afloat on January 20, 2021. And just when all seemed to have lost, the harbor team of the New York Police Department (NYPD) spotted the dog and jumped in to rescue the agitated canine. The news was shared by Chief Harry J Wedin of NYPD Special Operations on Twitter on Wednesday when he posted a few pictures of the cowering dog and the officials who saved it.

Chief Wedin tweeted that the dog was found while patrolling the New York City waters and that is when their harbor members spotted the dog frantically trying to keep afloat in Jamaica Bay. The team of NYPD officials jumped into action and quickly pulled the dog from the freezing water, wrapped him up and immediately brought him to a local veterinarian, mentioned the tweet.

While patrolling the #NYC waters a few minutes ago, our #Harbor members spotted this dog frantically trying to keep afloat in Jamaica Bay They quickly pulled the dog from the freezing water, wrapped him up & immediately brought him to a local vet#RuffMorningUpdates to follow pic.twitter.com/7iBxplCmTy— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 20, 2021

In another tweet, Chief Wedin issued an update saying that there has been a happy ending indeed to a cold and wet morning. The dog was identified as Tinkerbell who failed her physical examination for the NYPD’s SCUBA Team. Chief Wedin further mentioned that Tinkerbell was reunited with her owner Jason and is looking in great health. However, the traumatic experience definitely left her weak and scared and hence she is looking forward to sleeping all day.

The NYPD Special Operations Chief also expressed his gratitude to the harbor members for rescuing the dog and reuniting her with her owners. Ending his tweet with a pun, Chief Wedin wrote, “Thanks to our Harbor members for making this reunion paw-ssible.”

The heartwarming gesture also received appreciation from netizens. As one user wrote that they have done a great job and also thanked them for keeping the waters safe and secure. He further mentioned that the Harbor unit works in a very tough maritime environment.

UPDATEA happy ending to a cold wet morning After failing her physical for the #SCUBA Team, Tinkerbell has been reunited with her owner JasonTinkerbell is in great health & is looking forward to sleeping all dayThanks to our Harbor members for making this reunion paw-ssible pic.twitter.com/mylSj4wh2H— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 20, 2021

Owners of Tinkerbell also expressed their gratitude and tweeted pictures of the rescued dog.

Thank you so much! We are so grateful! She is happy to be at home. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uU77s0LTaT — Karen Dublin (@KarenDublin3) January 21, 2021

The New York Police Department’s Scuba Team presides over 804 kilometers around and under the waters of urban New York City. The Scuba Team is a sub-unit of the NYPD Harbor Patrol. It was created in 1966, with six divers. Making it to the NYPD’s Scuba team is quite an achievement. The qualification rounds include a mandatory experience in street patrol of at least two years. In addition to comprehensive written and medical exams, the appearing candidates are also required to perform a few intense physical activities like a minimum of 12 pull-ups, 32 pushups, 75 sitting tucks, a mile run in under 6:48, a 500-yard swim in under 12 minutes and a 25 yard underwater swim wearing a 10 pound weight belt, among others.