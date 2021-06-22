WATCH: How Strangers Came Together to Cheer for Young Kid Scared to Dive

Sometimes, the smallest push of motivation can inspire you to do things that you have always been hesitant to. This is what exactly happened to a boy who was scared to take a dive into the pool. However, cheers from people present there inspired the young kid to finally take a leap of faith overshadowing all his fears. The incident was captured on a video that has now gone viral on the internet.

The 27-second clip which was shared on Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1 starts off with this young boy standing on a diving platform of a pool. Possibly scared to dive in the water, he waits there before taking the jump. The onlookers try to give him confidence with their cheers and inspire him to not be scared of the pool. With loud cheers of “You can do it!" and “Go for it", the boy finally takes a dip, and everyone presents there applauded his act with continuous claps. This heartwarming video of has now gone viral impressing many people online.

Watch how all these strangers cheer on this sweet boy who's afraid to jump in ‍♂️ . This is what community looks like.(:claireoswalt pic.twitter.com/4uxue1jO8h — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 19, 2021

The clip has so far garnered over 29.8 thousand views with several reactions from Twitterati. “What would happen if we all did this for each other just for one day? We could be heroes," wrote a user praising the onlookers for helping out the boy with their words.

Be an encourager not a cynic. They create community, give support and make the world a better place to be.We can be the change we wish to see but to do that we need to cooperate, fight for equality of outcome and opportunity for all, dismantle structures that divide us. Be kind https://t.co/HvnUsr8JxD — V C Willow ✍ (@inquisitivevic) June 19, 2021

I mayhaps teared up. https://t.co/LBdTZhv5e3— …ᴮᴱwowie!⁷ ˡᵒᵛᵉˢ ᵇᵗˢ (@rosewowie) June 19, 2021

I know you all need this. https://t.co/EjughXXHBE— Michelle D (@michellexo78) June 19, 2021

Wouldn't it be amazing if we encouraged people like this every day in our lives. This is the kind of Twitter content I love to see!— Magpie (@OutspokenMagpie) June 19, 2021

It’s truly amazing how this small act of kindness and support from completely strange people gave this boy the confidence to try out a new thing in life. While it was a very small act, it would always provide confidence to this boy whenever he is in doubt about trying out new things in his life. If only we worked together helping and inspiring others, the world would be a far better place than it is today.

What is your take on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here