Watch: How The Red Ant Demta Chutney Is Prepared

Chutneys are an integral part of our lives. Imagine having a plate of freshly-served steamed momos but without chutney. Dreadful, right? Devouring a baked and stuffed samosa without the accompaniment of red or green chutney. Already sounds disheartening. You must be aware of the different types of chutneys like tomato chutney, coconut chutney, coriander chutney, and red chilli chutney to name a few. But have you heard of the name demta chutney? Probably not.

The demta chutney is a savoured dish in the tribal regions of Jharkhand and Chattisgarh that is prepared with red ants. Yes, you read that right! A video related to this chutney was shared on Instagram by an account named The Open Fields on September 17. The video is now going immensely viral on social media as more and more people are circulating this strange chutney preparation.

Here’s the video for your reference:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Open Field Farm (@theopen_field)

The caption of the video reads, “While a red ant’s bite will leave you writhing in pain, these little creatures make for a sought-after delicacy in certain regions and indigenous populations, especially in Jharkhand and Chattisgarh.”

According to the locals, the demta chutney is believed to be a great source of protein that acts as an immunity booster. The detailed caption also reveals how the concoction is made. “The ants are collected from the local forests by harvesters and are crushed and dried, then ground up using a mortar and pestle, before other ingredients and seasoning is added to it.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The video that proved to be sickening to the stomach for many netizens showed a woman dumping a swarm of ants along with their larvae in banana leaves. She then takes out a pan and adds chopped onions, green chillies, and garlic with a dash of oil in the utensil.

Next, the woman pours the red ants and larvae into the pan. She stirs it, before taking the mixture out and crushing it in a mortar and pestle grinding bowl with some chunks of garlic and a pinch of salt. After the demta chutney paste is made, the woman presents the dish on the banana leaf, ready to be eaten.

This shocking demta chutney has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens in no time. “What did I just see?” exclaimed one user. “Wait, what?” wrote a second. “You should have at least spared the ants,” noted a third Instagrammer.

Hate it or love it, you cannot ignore this chutney dish. The video has garnered over 86.8k likes on Instagram and has been liked by more than 2k people. Would you dare to try the demta chutney?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here