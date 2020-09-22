Watch: How This Biker Acts in Time to Save a Baby Rolling Down the Road

Our belief in humanity has been restored yet again, this time by a motorcyclist who saved a baby from what would have been an otherwise tragic incident. A video, doing the rounds on social media, shows the heroic biker jumping off his motorcycle to rescue the baby rolling down a steep road. This happened as the baby was still tied to the walker.

The video has gone viral over the last few days. People on the internet are praising the motorcyclist for acting on time with a rare display of courage.

The incident took place on September 14 in the Rincon de la Estrella neighbourhood in the Colombian city of Florencia, according to news reports.

The CCTV footage shows the motorcyclist’s lightning reflexes as he stopped his bike in the middle of the road. He then does away with his backpack and dashes to catch hold of the walker because it could roll down the slope anymore. Soon, a woman can be seen running into the frame and carrying the baby away. The reports said the baby wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Watch the amazing video below:

There are many versions of this video available on the internet. One of them has managed to get close to 1.8 million views. Irrespective of the version, one thing is common. Everyone seems to laud the biker for his courage and reacting without delaying even for a moment.

Among those who praised the motorcyclist was industrialist and former member of Parliament Naveen Jindal. “Great reflexes and presence of mind. Truly a hero! Well done,” Jindal wrote on Twitter.

Great reflexes and presence of mind. Truly a hero! Well done👍 https://t.co/Fzra1NN3o7 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) September 20, 2020

One user said, “Happy to see the human spirit alive ..and can be found in the presence of mind and the basic instinct to save another ...regardless...”

Happy to see the human spirit alive .. and can be found in the presence of mind and the basic instinct to save another ...regardless... — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) September 20, 2020

Another brought focus to the biker’s presence of mind. “What a hero Look at his presense of mind, he removed his bag first to run faster,” the person wrote.

What a heroLook at his presense of mind, he removed his bag first to run faster — Shakti Singh (@ShaktiKSingh931) September 20, 2020

One person wrote, “Great presence of mind. Most of us would have taken some time to know what's happening.”

Great presence of mind. Most of us would have taken some time to know what's happening. — Hameed Pasha حمیدپاشا (@whitecrescent) September 20, 2020

The fact that the baby was unharmed after made everyone heave a sigh of relief.