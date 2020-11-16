Watch: How This Dog Takes on a Shark and Chases It away on an Australian Island

Besides being loyal and human beings' best friends, dogs also happen to be some of the most fierce protectors of their owners. There have been legends describing how dogs have fought thieves who break into homes and chase away birds and other animals on a farm. But a recent video doing the rounds on the internet has shown how dogs can even fight off deadly sharks if they dare threaten their owners.

The video was shared on Instagram by @neptonic_worldwide, who reposted it from the Back 2 Basics Adventures account. The footage on their Instagram page said it was taken by a couple who are working on the boutique island.

The video shows a dog splashing into the water at a beach as soon as it spots a shark swimming close to seashore. The fearless dog pounces into the water right where the shark is lurking underwater and scares the marine creature away.

The incident took place in the coastal region of Australia where a guard dog named Tilly noticed a shark swimming very close to the beach off a luxury island resort in North Queensland. True to its nature, the dog sprang into action, sprinted through the water and leapt towards the shark, making it swim away.

The video has been viewed over 72k times as netizens shower the dog with their comments. The video is captioned, "Some people have bird dogs some people have shark dogs." One user found the video "amazing" while some were amazed how the dog took on the deadly "black tip reef shark" without any qualms. For some, the video proved "that dogs not playing around (sic).”

However, some wondered that the dog might run out of his luck soon and someday become shark's "lunch". For some, the video showcased how the dog was "playing with death." The video was shot at Haggerstone Island in Australia, a pristine privately owned resort island.