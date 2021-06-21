WATCH: How This Hen Fights a Snake to Save Her Chicken, Video Goes Viral

Mothers can risk anything including their lives for their children. In a recent viral video, a mother hen is seen fighting with a venomous snake in order to save the life of her little chickens. In the short clip, the mama hen is seen in a proactive attack mode. She uses her wings and beak to attack the snake. During the course of the video there comes a time when it looks like the poisonous animal has taken over the bird. However, a few seconds later the bird emerges victorious and continues her attack. In the end, the hen manages to save the chickens from the snake, which is seen crawling away from the family.

Ever since the video has been shared by a user named Köksal Akın on Twitter it has received over 24 thousand views and over a thousand retweets. Many netizens wrote about how the hen’s attack is such a motherly thing to do while some people expressed their curiosity over what happened in the end.

mother’s love ❤️- Love is a stronger emotion than fear pic.twitter.com/9sKDkzHo2U— Köksal Akın (@newworlddd555) June 16, 2021

Another opined that all mothers are the same irrespective of the shapes and sizes they come in. Another person who had a similar opinion lauded the hen’s bravery.

No matter what it takes to save them.. ❤️ We're all the same, no matter the shape we come in.— Betten (@bettibettsin) June 16, 2021

Nothing a mother wouldn't do to protect her kids. Such bravery — Buhle (@Mabongilesi) June 16, 2021

One person mentioned how animals are braver than humans and they also have more mercy and love.

Some internet users also called the video staged and hit out at the creators for staging such situations for the sake of content. The person mentioned that he has seen many videos on YouTube that show something similar.

Nice to watch mothers protecting their baby’s. But the problem is that humans create these situations to make these video’s & put animals in lots of stress & danger. Just watch YT, like millions like these. Yes we all know this happens in nature 2 & that snakes need food 2— Ontembare Turk (@Mutant_J2) June 17, 2021

One user who clearly seemed to be rooting for the hen said that she will win and eat the snake.

She will win. And probably eat him.— jc walt (@star2000dancer) June 16, 2021

Many users have also shared love-filled comments for the mother hen and have called her strong and also lauded her efforts despite knowing how hazardous the snake is:

Great effort by His Mother— khan_irfan (@khan_irfan24916) June 21, 2021

Hell no you ain’t messing with my babies— jose mendez (@jmendez7397) June 16, 2021

Is liye Maa sabse mahan hota hai— kagesh (@kagesh2) June 19, 2021

What do you think about the video?

