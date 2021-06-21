CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: How This Hen Fights a Snake to Save Her Chicken, Video Goes Viral

Video grab of hen fighting snake. (Credit: Twitter)

Many netizens wrote about how the hen’s attack is such a motherly thing to do while some people expressed their curiosity over what happened in the end.

Mothers can risk anything including their lives for their children. In a recent viral video, a mother hen is seen fighting with a venomous snake in order to save the life of her little chickens. In the short clip, the mama hen is seen in a proactive attack mode. She uses her wings and beak to attack the snake. During the course of the video there comes a time when it looks like the poisonous animal has taken over the bird. However, a few seconds later the bird emerges victorious and continues her attack. In the end, the hen manages to save the chickens from the snake, which is seen crawling away from the family.

Ever since the video has been shared by a user named Köksal Akın on Twitter it has received over 24 thousand views and over a thousand retweets. Many netizens wrote about how the hen’s attack is such a motherly thing to do while some people expressed their curiosity over what happened in the end.

Another opined that all mothers are the same irrespective of the shapes and sizes they come in. Another person who had a similar opinion lauded the hen’s bravery.

One person mentioned how animals are braver than humans and they also have more mercy and love.

Some internet users also called the video staged and hit out at the creators for staging such situations for the sake of content. The person mentioned that he has seen many videos on YouTube that show something similar.

One user who clearly seemed to be rooting for the hen said that she will win and eat the snake.

Many users have also shared love-filled comments for the mother hen and have called her strong and also lauded her efforts despite knowing how hazardous the snake is:

What do you think about the video?

first published:June 21, 2021, 16:29 IST