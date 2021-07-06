WATCH: How This Man Used Spirit Level to Give Wife a Haircut, Video Goes Viral

Sitting at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns, many of us tried to explore things that we never had tried. Cafes and restaurants were shut, so we became chefs to try new dishes to satisfy our cravings. Salons could not function, so became barber for our family members and while giving hair cut may look easy, getting it right is a tough job. However, this man’s hack to giving the perfect haircut to your partner could make the job easy for you. The man who featured in a viral TikTok video along with his wife used a spirit level to give her a haircut and get rid of the split ends of the hair. The unique haircut experiment was shared online by the man’s wife.

The video shared by @RamboAve on TikTok starts off with the couple discussing the length of the hair before the husband picks up the spirit level- a tool generally used for putting up shelves. He places it on the woman’s back to mark the point where he needs to start trimming in a straight line. Grabbing the scissor, the man chops off the split ends in a straight line giving out an impressive result.

While the woman initially was not too confident about using the spirit level for the haircut the result delighted her and she complimented her husband by saying “Nailed it!”.

This use of an unusual tool for a haircut has now gone viral getting over 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments from the users on the short video sharing application. Reacting to the video, the users lauded the idea and the effort by the husband. Commenting on the video, a hairdresser said that she could not believe how neat a job this man had done. Meanwhile, another user said that the video had inspired her to get a haircut from her husband.

