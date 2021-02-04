News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Watch: How This Paralysed Dog is Nursed Back to Recovery. Video Leaves Netizens Emotional
2-MIN READ

Watch: How This Paralysed Dog is Nursed Back to Recovery. Video Leaves Netizens Emotional

Video grab of the paralysed dog being nursed. (Credit: Twitter/ Rex Chapman)

Video grab of the paralysed dog being nursed. (Credit: Twitter/ Rex Chapman)

The almost one-minute clip features how a paralysed dog with consistent exercise, massages and determination was nursed back to health.

Watching human beings' compassion and kindness towards animals is a wonderful thing to witness. In one such incident, a video which shows the recovery journey of a paralysed dog, has been winning hearts over the internet. The beautiful clip is bound to leave you teary-eyed too.

The almost one-minute clip features how a paralysed dog with consistent exercise, massages and determination was nursed back to health. In the start, we see a dog tied on leashes is being held by its nurse who is trying to make him walk over a carpet. Then we see it getting a massage on a fitness ball and a few moments later, it is being tied on leashes again as the nurse holds it trying to move its legs.

Throughout the video, we see continuous efforts of the healthcare professional massaging the dog’s limbs, reviving his movement by tricking him into eating treats, and giving him therapy as the dog makes his journey towards walking again on its own. In the end, we see the spectacular recovery when it finally is walking and running in the park without assistance.

The video was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter on February 20 with a heart-felt caption.

Watch the emotional video here:

The clip has been viewed more than 3 million times, has received more than 1 lakh likes and been retweeted more than 15,000 times. Netizens were left emotional with the pooch’s journey and couldn’t help but shower their love for the nurse.

One of the users called her an ‘angel on earth’ and called for a round of applause to all doctors and therapists in the world.

Another praised the doctors by writing that people who help others are the best kind of people and shared a video of a woman teaching a blind and deaf puppy how to adapt to touch signals.

Another viewer referring to the nurse in the video said that she should win whatever the most heartwarming award you can give to a person.

Another netizen said that there’s a special place in heaven for people like this.

Many shared how the video left them teary-eyed.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...