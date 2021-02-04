Watch: How This Paralysed Dog is Nursed Back to Recovery. Video Leaves Netizens Emotional

Watching human beings' compassion and kindness towards animals is a wonderful thing to witness. In one such incident, a video which shows the recovery journey of a paralysed dog, has been winning hearts over the internet. The beautiful clip is bound to leave you teary-eyed too.

The almost one-minute clip features how a paralysed dog with consistent exercise, massages and determination was nursed back to health. In the start, we see a dog tied on leashes is being held by its nurse who is trying to make him walk over a carpet. Then we see it getting a massage on a fitness ball and a few moments later, it is being tied on leashes again as the nurse holds it trying to move its legs.

Throughout the video, we see continuous efforts of the healthcare professional massaging the dog’s limbs, reviving his movement by tricking him into eating treats, and giving him therapy as the dog makes his journey towards walking again on its own. In the end, we see the spectacular recovery when it finally is walking and running in the park without assistance.

The video was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter on February 20 with a heart-felt caption.

Watch the emotional video here:

Good girl lost the ability to walk after an illness — but this woman worked her magic. Humanity... pic.twitter.com/BJTqpEYjjU — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 1, 2021

The clip has been viewed more than 3 million times, has received more than 1 lakh likes and been retweeted more than 15,000 times. Netizens were left emotional with the pooch’s journey and couldn’t help but shower their love for the nurse.

One of the users called her an ‘angel on earth’ and called for a round of applause to all doctors and therapists in the world.

Yes, there are Angels on earth! A round of applause to all the doctors and therapists in the world! / Si si existen los Ángeles en la tierra! Un aplauso a todos los doctores y terapeutas del mundo! — Juan Carlos Limón G. (@JClimon) February 1, 2021

Another praised the doctors by writing that people who help others are the best kind of people and shared a video of a woman teaching a blind and deaf puppy how to adapt to touch signals.

People that do this work are the best kind of people! Here's a woman teaching a blind and deaf puppy how to adapt with touch signals. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1sfgCLWWI1 — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) February 2, 2021

Another viewer referring to the nurse in the video said that she should win whatever the most heartwarming award you can give to a person.

That woman should win whatever the most heartwarming award you can give to a person. — r (@legalshieldrob) February 1, 2021

Another netizen said that there’s a special place in heaven for people like this.

There's a special place in heaven for people like this — Hypocrisy Hunter (@PogMoThoinTrump) February 2, 2021

Many shared how the video left them teary-eyed.