WATCH: How This Pet Pooch Prevents Toddler from Climbing up Stairs Alone

Dogs aren’t just pet for people, for most of them they become part of their family and the canine also reciprocates the feelings with all the love and loyalty that’s there in this world. In the times of social media, we often come across viral videos of dogs that just reestablish the fact that they are human’s best friend. In another such video that was shared on Twitter by a user named Danny Deraney, a black Great Dane is seen protecting a toddler from climbing up the stairs in absence of his parents.

The dog sits on the stairs, blocking the way for the toddler to climb up the stairs which might have caused an accident. Unfazed by the multiple climb attempts made by the little kid, the dog continues to sit in his position till the baby finally gives up and moves in the other direction.

Happy Monday to this puppy preventing a baby climbing the stairs and to this puppy doggy only. pic.twitter.com/6BSktEb3pd— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 14, 2021

The video evokes a lot of reaction from the Twitterati who posted their comments lauding the protective instinct of the dog. Many also praised his intelligence and caring nature for the baby. Reacting to the video, one of the users expressed his amazement and said how did the dog even know that the toddler will try to climb the stair and might get hurt.

😩I absolutely LOVE this! This pup is protecting her human from the start! Bravo! And it looks like a Great Dane pup…doesn’t surprise me! Love them 😍❤️— J~ #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@jazzimuze) June 14, 2021

Love this smart dog 🐶 for protecting the lil baby from getting hurt. We don’t deserve them. This is beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️— Jen (@proud_mom1129) June 14, 2021

The intelligence of doggos will never cease to amaze me. How they know the baby will try to climb the stairs and potentially hurt themselves and prevent that is just incredible.— Andrew Ramirez (@andy562_) June 14, 2021

Best friends made for life… https://t.co/JH1D4fMt3z— Zak Paul (@ZacharyRyanPaul) June 15, 2021

The viral clip was originally posted on TikTok with a caption that read, “Lisa the Nanny Dog. Time to put up a gate!" It got over 1.7 million likes on the short video sharing platform.

Videos of young kids bonding with pet dogs are often seen getting viral on the internet. In one of the videos that went viral recently, a three-year-old girl named Alex was seen enjoying her time bouncing up and down on a trampoline with her pet Rottweiler named Kona.

