Watch: How This Viral Owl is Reminding Netizens of Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Flying Skirt Moment

One of the most memorable photographs of Marilyn Monroe is the one where her dress is flying as the actress holds it from the waist and laughs. Clicked by her photographer friend Sam Shaw on September 15, 1954, the image is iconic. It was clicked to be used as the logo for Marilyn’s film The Seven Year Itch. You may have heard of other actors and models striking a similar pose to replicate Marilyn's charm, however, now you are going to see an owl who not only tried the pose but nailed it. Shared on Twitter, the amusing video is making netizens laugh as the owl’s feathers start to go up, just like Marilyn's dress, while it is standing on a blower.

The short 37-second clip has been watched thousands of times on the micro-blogging website and has been liked by over 23,000 people.

Twitter users are delighted to watch the unique owl whose posture resembles that of Marilyn while she was getting clicked. Sharing the video, twitter handle Living Morganism word-played and called the owl 'Marilyn Monrowl'. The funny video shows the owl's feathers blowing as it stands on an air cooler. The creature also makes sounds as the woman calls out its name.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user named the film starring 'Monrowl' as The Seven Year Hoot-Hoot (1955), referring to Monroe’s 1955 film The Seven Year Itch,for which the iconic picture was clicked.

Dan Smith, another Twitter user, also tried his hand at wordplay. He jokingly asked if the owl was in 'Some Like It Hoot. The real movie is Some Like It Hot released in 1959 with Marilyn in the lead role.

A Marilyn and Monrowl fan posted the actress’ original photo and said that the owl has 'reincarnated' the pose.

Tyresa Colleen, another Twitter user, joked how Marilyn was able to strategically hold her skirt down but said that it may require some practice for the owl to do that.

Many users were even surprised to see the slender legs of the owl for the first time.

