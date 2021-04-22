Watch: Woman Saves Elderly Man on Wheelchair from Rolling Down Supermarket Escalator

An elderly man on a wheelchair accidentally rolled down the escalator. This woman puts her body on the line to save him. pic.twitter.com/3JkAK8BfHE— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 21, 2021

The exemplary feat of a woman saving an old man rolling down the escalator has again proved that not all heroes wear capes. The video posted by South China Morning Post has been circulated on the internet like wildfire. The video shows a man in a wheelchair accidentally rolling down the escalator. As soon as the incident grabbed the attention of two women working at the counter, they rushed towards him. A woman in a blue jumper is seen running towards the man. She spontaneously caught/blocked the wheelchair by lying against it, preventing it from rolling further and saved the man from getting injured. She was followed by another woman in the red jumper.According to the post shared by SCMP, the woman rushed to stop the wheelchair from rolling after hearing the screams of the old man. During this whole incident, a child was also hurt. The wheelchair knocked down the child when it was rolling down. After checking on the man, the employee went on to pick the child who had fallen on the ground.

The woman revealed that the man was unhurt, while the child suffered minor injuries. “I didn’t care if I would get hurt, I just wanted to save them," she told the news website.

Since the video has been shared, it has gone viral and has attracted positive reactions from netizens.

While sharing the clip, one of the users wrote, “A perfect save and spontaneous catch/block risking herself." He added that the woman in red looked like she was going in the other direction at the beginning, but she also joined soon in the rescue mission.

Other users are commending her heroic deed and calling her ‘Real Hero’, brave, ‘Bodhisattva’ and more.

bodhisattva— Tina Yeh (@TinaYeh12) April 21, 2021

brave— phillip mak (@phillipmak2) April 21, 2021

Real hero!— Miki (@Miki24141639) April 21, 2021

A perfect save and spontaneous catch/block risking herself. The woman in red looks like going the other direction at the beginning, but she also joined soon later to the rescue mission. https://t.co/lE4duxnKdw— Fumi Hoshino 星野文則 (@fm3181) April 21, 2021

One such video of a man saving a child who fell on the railway track has recently surfaced on the internet. The child was almost hit by the train when a man rescued him risking his own life.

