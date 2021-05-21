WATCH: How to Make Chapati in Pressure Cooker, Cooking Hack is Going Viral

Chapati is a common cuisine made in most Indian homes. In order to make chapati, one needs a rolling pin, a rolling board and a griddle. But recently, a woman has shown how a perfect chapati can be cooked even if one does not have a griddle. In a video that has been doing the rounds of social media, a woman shows a unique style of cooking chapatis with the help of a pressure cooker.

In the viral clip, a woman can be seen lighting a stove in her kitchen and putting an empty pressure cooker on it. She puts the cooker on high flame. The woman then rolls out three chapatis on a rolling board with the help of a rolling pin. She puts all the three rolled out chapatis inside the pressure cooker one after the other. Further in the video, the viewers can see the woman putting the lid of the pressure cooker along with the weight valve and gasket sealing ring. She closes the lid tightly and indicates the viewers to wait for three minutes.

After some time, the woman opens the lid of the pressure cooker. She then takes out the perfectly cooked chapatis from the utensil with the help of a skimmer, one after the other and puts them on a clean plate. The woman then holds the plate with the chapatis to show the viewers how perfectly they have been cooked.

Indeed, there seems to be no difference between the chapatis cooked on a griddle and the one cooked in a pressure cooker by the woman. This hack is indeed a lifesaver for all those bachelors who do not prefer stocking up on many utensils as they keep shifting from one place to another.

This hack has been liked by many social media users and seems they are definitely going to give it a try.

