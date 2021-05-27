WATCH: How Two Bees are Opening a Bottle Cap is Leaving Netizens in Awe

There was a time when humans stole honey from bees by attacking their hives. Seems like,now bees are taking their revenge by stealing Fanta from humans. A video in which two honeybees can be seen opening a Fanta bottle is going viral on social media and attracting millions of views.

In the astonishing video, two bees can be seen making a collective effort to open the cold drink bottle. They can be seen rotating the bottle’s cap anticlockwise to unscrew it. In the end, they successfully remove the cap. The woman making the video can be heard speaking in Portuguese, informing that the bees teamed up to steal her soda.

Sharing the viral video, a Twitter user wittingly wrote that if bees had mastered the unscrewing of a bottle’s top lid, that was ‘it’ for humanity.

Well, that's it for humanity. We've had a decent run but if bees have mastered the screw-top lid I think this is the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/XyHonJ2q73— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 25, 2021

Another user wrote in the comments section that the real need for us to worry will be when they master the art of using scissors. A user quipped the imagined conversation between the bees about how they might be instructing each other to twist in the other direction.

The video, recorded at Caraguatatuba, São Paulo, Brazil, has gone viral with more than a million views on Twitter. It was also shared on YouTube.

A commenter funnily pointed out that humans could hire bees and pay in Fanta. As wild as it sounds, bees can actually learn from the environment to gain a reward and then teach other bees to do the same. In 2017 experiment, scientists actually trained bees to move a ball to the centre of a platform by rewarding them with sugar water when they finished the task. When naive bees were shown how the trained bees did the task, they not only copied it but also improved the action.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here