WATCH: How Two Teens were Rescued after Getting Stuck Mid-air during Slingshot Ride in Florida

Two teenagers were rescued after being stuck on a slingshot ride in Florida on March 26. The slingshot ride was shut down after one of the cables broke, requiring the rescue of two teens by firefighters after the boys were stuck about 30-40 feet in the air. The fatal incident took place in an adventure park Old Town-based in Kissimmee in Florida.

Old Town slingshot ride is one of the main attractions of the theme park but the non-load-bearing cable broke during the adventure as it trapped the teen’s mid-air for nearly two hours.

According to ClickOrlando, investigators stated that the ride can’t lower the pod below 30 feet when the cable snaps. As a safety precaution, it prevents the capsule, holding the riders from being lowered, hence the two were stuck mid-air.

Osceola County Fire Rescue (OSCFR) took to Facebook to give details of the incident. It read how Osceola Tower 72 and City of Kissimmee Tower 11 joined forces to carry out the rescue operation of two teens “suspended 30-40 feet in the air on a malfunctioning ride at Old Town, along West U.S. 192 in Kissimmee.”

The post went viral with almost 1500 shares and more than 350 comments by netizens applauding the efforts of firefighters. According to media reports, two teens refused any medical treatment. Meanwhile, what caused the malfunction was being investigated the next morning by the workers.

HAPPENING NOW: Workers are out taking a look at the Sling Shot ride after a cable broke last night, forcing two teens to be rescued. https://t.co/mcpHHs2gID pic.twitter.com/olbhMBB9I1— Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) March 26, 2021

The Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services released a statement reading the ride is owned and operated by Old Town and was “originally permitted in November 2001 and was last inspected by our department on March 19, 2021, at which time no issues were identified.”

The Director of marketing and sales for Old Town Slingshot, John Stine clarified the slingshot ride is designed with “redundancy” so if an accident occurs, they have a backup system. He said it was unfortunate how the riders were suspended on the ride for a few hours.

John revealed the company does inspections every day and the state conducts inspections twice a year. He added that the ride is not opened until it is fully inspected.