Watch: How You Can Launch Your Paper Planes Into the Air

Most of us have had a childhood where paper planes and paper boats were an essential part of our growing-up years. Those were simple joys of life that made us happy and the sheer joy of seeing the paper aeroplane that took a lot of time and effort to make on our part, soaring high up in the air was unparalleled.

However, we have to admit that while paper boats just had to be placed on a moving water body, getting our paper planes in the air was comparatively tedious. We had to hold it with a particular grip, pick up speed while running from afar and then release it to propel it into the air.

However, it looks like today’s kids, who still hold interest in these little pleasures, will have an easier way to get their paper planes into the air. A much easier way to launch paper planes into the air without causing discomfort or pain in the joints or hands has come to the fore. A Twitter handle named Tansu Yegen has shared a video of a homemade launchpad for a paper plane in action which has left the internet wowed. Take a look at it.

Launchpad for paper plane🛫 pic.twitter.com/IFPLZS1TPn — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 4, 2022

The launching pad consists of just another piece of paper and a rubber band. Just place and fit the paper plane on the launching pad made of paper and rubber band in the manner shown in the video and tug at the sides of the paper and your plane will soar into the air. The video also shows how the user used the launching pad to aim the paper plane at a flying balloon in the air and pop it.

You can also aim higher with the launchpad as all you have to do is tilt the pad to aim upwards while tugging at it. You will be amazed to know that three Koreans this year made a Guinness World Record this year by flying a paper plane to a height of 252 feet. So, what are you waiting for?

