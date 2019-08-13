Watch: Huge Crocodile Spotted on Rooftop During Karnataka Floods

Adding to the woes of flood-affected residents, a huge crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in Karnataka's Raibag town.

Panic-stricken villagers hurled stones at the 10-foot long reptile in a bid to shoo it away, news agency ANI reported.

The reptile had been swept away by the raging waters of the Krishna river onto the asbestos roof a fully-submerged house about 90km north of Belagavi city, news agency IANS quoted an official as saying.

"The reptile was seen resting on the roof of Ajit Sutara's house after water receded by a foot on Sunday when rain subsided," state nodal officer Hallappa Pujari told the news agency over phone on Monday.

Revenue official Prashant Patil said the crocodile had taken refuge “for hours” on the rooftop of Sutar's farmhouse, which lies about one kilometre from the river bank.

Sutar and his family had moved to safety after the floods submerged all houses around the bank.

"The crocodile later slipped into the water and disappeared in an hour as curious crowd approached it and made noise from all around," Deputy Tensildar Pujari was quoted as saying.

Although Sutar had alerted the police after spotting the male crocodile perched on his rooftop, the reptile had swam away by the time a rescue team reached the spot, Patil added.

But not before several people had made clips and taken photographs of the unusual sight.

48 people have been killed and 16 others are missing due to the deluge that has affected 6.77 lakh people in 17 districts of Karnataka over the past week.

There was some respite for people, though, as flood waters have started receding, according to officials.

"... flood situation is normalising. The water has started receding in many flood-affected districts and flood situation has improved," an official update issued by the State government said on Tuesday.

The update was issued amid Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visit to flood-affected areas in his home district of Shivamogga.

The state government said relief operations were in full swing, and senior officer camping in the districts were overseeing them and also visiting relief camps.

Several districts in the north, coastal and Malnad regions of the state have borne the brunt of the rain fury.

A total of 2,217 villages in 86 taluks of 17 districts have been affected due to floods and rains in the State, where 1,224 relief camps have been opened giving shelter for nearly four lakh people, according to news agency PTI.

With over 40,000 houses damaged, the agriculture and horticulture crop loss according to preliminary assessment is pegged at 4.30 lakh hectares.

The state government has requested the Centre to immediately release Rs 3,000 crore.

"If we total all districts, the loss will be around Rs 40,000 to 50,000 crore. We have requested the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore immediately", Yediyurappa said.

Earlier this month, a crocodile was seen swimming through a flood-affected residential area in Vadodara city of Gujarat. The crocodile was seen attacking a few stray dogs wading through the flooded street, much to the horror of onlookers.

