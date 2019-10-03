Watch: Huge Rock Python Chases Tourists in South African Safari

A huge python chased some tourist in a South African safari, scaring them to death. The video of the whole fiasco has now gone viral.

In the video, a man spots the large python sitting underneath a boat they are trailing through a sandy path along dry grassland in Mozambique. Fearing the wheel of their trailing vehicle might harm the reptile, another man tries to pull the massive African Rock Python by its tail.

However, the reptile misunderstood the situation. Irked on being disturbed, the reptile charges towards a white Land Rover in front and tries to mount the car’s bonnet. Terrified by the alarming chase, the driver of the car, quickly goes behind the wheel to reverse the vehicle but the angry snake refuses to budge.

Instead of retreating, the video shows the python follows the fleeing vehicle chasing fast.

You can watch the full video here:

Despite the size of the snake, the African Rock Python is a non-venomous snake of sub-Saharan Africa. As the country’s largest snake, this species is one of the six largest snake species in the world.

The African rock python kills its prey by constriction and often eats animals up to the size of antelope, occasionally even crocodiles. The snake reproduces by egg-laying and, unlike most snakes, the female protects her nest and sometimes even her hatchlings.

While the size of the snake does scare people, it very rarely kills humans.

