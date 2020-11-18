Watch: Human-form 'Rat' Dragging a 'Pizza Slice' in New York Subway Goes Viral

Back in 2015, a video had gone viral, which showed a rat trying to drag a slice of pizza up the stairs of a New York subway station.

It was hilarious the way the rat committed itself to the task, without caring for the onlookers.

The incident has been recreated by a New York-based performer Jonothon Lyons. Yes it sounds ridiculous after all how a man can impersonate a rat! Well Lyons did exactly that, wearing a nice suit and a rat mask.

Lyons can be seen donning a grey suit and a brown mask, pulling a giant slice of pizza up the stairs of the subway. He even has a long and funny tail attached at the back. Naturally, the bystanders were amused at the sight and many of them started taking pictures and videos. One such video reached former basketball player Rex Chapman who likes to share cool stuff on social media.

While the clip on Lyons Instagram account has got over 32,000 views, the one shared by Chapman, taken from a different angle, has garnered more than 4.7 million views on Twitter.

The post has drawn some hilarious comments. Many of those pointed out the guy in the video who jumped out of the way of the rat. Apparently, it was the favourite part for most.

"The guy just jumping over the side of the stairs like it’s a totally normal day in the subway," pointed out one user.

"Dude jumping the rail and not even batting an eye is a classic New Yorker," wrote another.

In the past few days, Lyons has been busy being the rat. He has posted several other clips of him doing crazy stuff wearing the rat costume.

In one of those videos, he dances to the music being played by an artist at the station. In another he nearly scares a man to death by going after him in an aggressive motion. The clip starts with the rat jumping inside a coach of the train and creating a commotion. He goes after the guy who is the most scared repeatedly while the guy runs around for help.