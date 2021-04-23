WATCH: Human Whispers to His Sleeping Dog and This is How Pooch Reacts in Hilarious Video

How does a dog react when you whisper in its ear? Remember, these pets have a hearing capacity at least 100,000 times greater than human beings. And yet, we often communicate with them in a high-pitch voice. Scientists say it’s not what you say, but how you say it sends the desired message to these canines, who respond to intonations and volume of the speech before they learn the commands.

A video of a man whispering to his sleeping dog and recording its reaction has gone viral on the internet. The video begins with a voice-over that says whisper your dog’s favourite word and record its reaction. Dramatic music plays in the background to build mystery around the stunt. It shows a black dog sleeping cosily into a man’s arm. The man then whispers the word “walkies” to it as the background music reaches a crescendo. Watch it here:

The video shows the dog slowly waking up but immediately getting startled, possibly sensing some kind of danger. Its eyes get widened and ears elongated. More than 2,300 people have viewed the video since it was shared on Instagram on April 12 and several liked and commented on it. Some were just amazed by the dog’s reaction. “He is ready to RUN!” said one of them. Another said, “The audio was meant for this."

Referring to the dog waking up, a third user commented, “My man came back to life.”

While whispering to a dog, keep in mind that stress can drastically influence a pooch’s response to a given situation.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here