Watch: Humans Hand Automatic Rifle To Chimpanzee, He Opens Fire

Humans and animals have weird relationships. While some animals are considered dangerous and cannot be adopted as a pet, others are so adorable that they become our family as soon as we bring them home. And then there are those in between, the ones that you can interact with but aren’t allowed to be adopted.

Apes belong to the third category. You can approach their habitat and interact with them, but they are so mischievous that adopting and raising one is near impossible. A video that shows a chimpanzee firing gun at humans has proven just that.

IAS Sanjay Kumar is popular on Twitter for sharing weirdly amusing videos that are sometimes funny or have a lesson to be learnt. On Sunday, he shared a video on the social media platform that went viral as people were amazed to see what was happening in the video.

The 35-second video starts with a bunch of men having fun when a chimpanzee walks in. They imitate and dance with the chimpanzee and then foolishly hand over an automatic rifle to him. The chimpanzee takes the rifle, and nothing seems to be going wrong for the next ten seconds.

Then the chimp suddenly points the rifle at them and then starts shooting bullets. Everyone flees from the scene and the cameraman hides as the monkey celebrates by holding the rifle above his head.

"Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes" in real life.😅 — Shwetambari Rajput (@ShwetambariRaj3) August 22, 2022

“Therefore, be patient while making friends,” Sanjay wrote in the caption. The video has gone viral with more than 1.53 lakh views and more than 4,500 likes. People compared the video to the popular Hollywood movie ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes.’ A user commented, ” Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” in real life.’ Some others also tried finding a new lesson in the video different from what Sanjay gave.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here