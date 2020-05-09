BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Hundreds of Baby Olive Ridley Turtles Make Their Way to Sea in Odisha amid Lockdown

A sight to behold | Image credit: Twitter

A sight to behold | Image credit: Twitter

Videos of a huge number of baby Olive Ridley turtles moving towards the sea after a few days of hatching has taken the internet by a storm.

Video of nearly 2 crore baby turtles moving towards the sea will take your breath away


Videos of a huge number of baby Olive Ridley turtles moving towards the sea after a few days of hatching has taken the internet by a storm.


Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda has shared a breathtaking clip from the sight. He tweeted, “A sight that casts magical spell year after year Nearly 2 crore plus olive Ridley hatchlings have emerged & made their way to sea from half of about 4 lakh nesting at Nasi-2 islands, Gahirmatha rookery Odisha. The spectacle continues. Early morning video”.




The stunning footage on Twitter alone has been viewed over 46 thousand times and has been liked by more than two thousand users.


Majority of the users on the portal found the video beautiful. A user said, “Another wonder of Mother Nature”, another one wrote, “Awesome video. Makes me feel hopeful”.


Some other reactions included:





The officer had also shared another clip in the recent past in which the hatchlings could be seen coming out of their nests.


He tweeted, “Lockdown lifted for our guests at one more rookery of Olive Ridley in Odisha coast yesterday night. Hatchlings of sea turtle started coming out of nests from the mass nesting site at Gokharakuda beach of Rushikulya delta. The magical spell of seaward journey will continue”.

