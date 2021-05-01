WATCH: Hundreds of Migratory Birds Found Trapped Inside California Home's Chimney

A California family experienced an Alfred Hitchcock movie scene, after hundreds of migrating birds made their way into the house through the chimney. More than 800 birds swarmed a Montecito home's chimney and became trapped on Sunday night. The Montecito Fire Department not only confirmed the incident but also shared a video clip on Instagram on Tuesday. The visuals show the birds likely swifts, flapping inside the fireplace and were unable to fly out due to a screen kept them trapped inside.

"Every day is different in the fire service!" the Montecito Fire Department said in the caption of the post. This has definitely been an unexpected experience for the fire department.

Watch it here:

The Montecito Fire Department’s post shows about 1,000 small birds stuck in the home's chimney on Sunday night and their safe evacuation required the help of Santa Barbara County Animals Services. The fire department personnel had hoped that the birds would fly out on their own overnight, but when they returned the next morning, they found them still stuck inside.

The Montecito Fire and County Animal Services found the birds trapped at the base of the fireplace when they visited the house next day. Fire officials said they were successfully able to let the birds out later that day after designing an elaborate chute system that was used to funnel them out of the fireplace, leading them through the Montecito home’s back door.

According to KSBY report, the birds were identified as swifts. The outlet’s publication also reported that birds were currently passing through Southern California as they migrate north and search for new homes. The report also cited local bird control expert John Honjiyo, suggesting residents check and close their chimney flues.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here