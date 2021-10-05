WATCH: Hungry Crocodile Grabs Fish Caught by Boy, Takes His Pole Back into Water

A father-son duo from Palm Coast, Florida, went on a good-old fishing trip. However, on the trip, they almost caught something much bigger than a fish. In a spine-chilling video shared on Facebook, Dawson, a seven-year-old boy, is seen having a close encounter with an alligator while Sean McMahon, his father, was making the video. The video starts with Dawson trying hard to reel in a fish from the lake, with his dad cheering him to keep going. After multiple strenuous spins of the lever, Dawson finally brings the fish to the land.

But, as soon as the fish comes out, an alligator out of nowhere jumps out and grabs it between his jaws. Dawson immediately lets go of the fishing rod and runs away from the shore. The gator swims back into the water, taking the fishing rod along with him. Trying to digest what just happened, McMahon is seen exclaiming, “Oh…My…God!” as he stops filming the video.

An Orlando-based news channel, WESH 2 News, shared the clip on their Facebook page and wrote in the caption, “Video shows a hungry gator stealing a boy’s bass and taking his fishing rod back into the water.”

Watch the clip here:

Netizens were left in shock and fearwith many contemplating how wrong this incident could’ve been. One user wrote, “Glad the child is safe, but WOW!” Another wrote, “Good thing the child dropped the rod.”

“OMG! So glad the little boy took off,” wrote a third user.

Many social media users mentioned how while living in Florida, one can accept such an incident during that time of the day. “So glad dad was there. Watch those kiddos when you’re fishing in Florida,” wrote one user. “If there is fresh water in Florida, there has been, is, and will be a gator in the water. Just glad he took the fish and not the child,” wrote another.

