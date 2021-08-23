CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: Hungry Iguana Bites Woman While She Does Yoga on Caribbean Beach
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Hungry Iguana Bites Woman While She Does Yoga on Caribbean Beach

The woman shouts in pain and screams when iguna bit her finger.

The woman shouts in pain and screams when iguna bit her finger.

A viral video shows that a ‘hungry’ iguna bit a woman while she was doing yoga on a beach.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet, where an iguana is seen biting a woman while she is busy performing yoga on a beach in Bahamas. Twitter user @bahamahoopyogi shared the clip of the amusing incident online when her workout was interrupted by the wild guest. The 15second-clip shows her stretched out on the beach with her back arched and left arm reaching out and hand dangling. Shortly, an iguana runs towards her and makes a jump to bite her finger, startling the yoga teacher.

The woman shouts in pain and screams that he bit her finger. She soon throws handful of sand at the creature to scare it off but the wild lizard still stick around. The clip, posted on August 21, has racked up more than 3.3 million views and created a buzz among netizens who filled her comment section with questions about her well-being as the caption stated that the bite resulted in some bleeding. Watch it here:

Dozens of netizens asked if she was okay and suggested her to get the bite checked by a doctor, while others asked if she’d spotted the creature while it was racing towards her. Clarifying the doubts, she informed that there were iguanas all over the beach.

However, netizens didn’t miss the opportunity to crack jokes on the situation. One person wrote that it was funny to see the iguana bite her and then staying back to watch her getting mad.

A second user commented that the incident was a hate crime.

Another person wrote that the iguana woke up and chose violence.

One of the user confessed that the woman’s aggressive reaction to the bite had them screaming.

Here are several other memes shared on the whole situation:

According to The Pet Enthusiast website, iguanas have exceptionally sharp teeth.Hence, their bite can be dangerous and can cause serious cuts. Commonly found in Central and South America and the Caribbean, an iguana bite can cause serious damage, although its not poisonous or venomous.

first published:August 23, 2021, 15:30 IST