Watch: Hungry Kingsnake Swallows Half of Itself Thinking It's 'Another Snake'

A new video is doing the rounds on social media showing a bizarre moment when a hungry kingsnake swallowed half its body. To make matters worse, the video goes on to show the snake regurgitating itself as well, thanks to a bit of coaxing by the handler.

Recorded in Pennsylvania, the video was shared on the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sactuary Facebook page, with Jesse Rothacker, a member from the team posting the incident live. In the video, the snake can not only be seen eating itself but later regurgitating its tail after being prodded as well.

The video, which has been liked over one lakh times, sees Rothacker explaining that kingsnakes eat other snakes and are often seen biting themselves as well.

He can be seen saying in the video, "They will sometimes see their own tail, they’ll think it’s a snake, they’ll take a bite out of it, and they’ll realise they’ve bit themselves. They don’t usually swallow themselves. But today, we’re going to see a kingsnake doing that, I don’t know, might not have done very well on the SATs."

In the video, Rothacker can then be seen tapping the snake's mouth to make it leave its tail, while saying, "Sometimes if we can just tap their nose a little they’re not going to like that… that’ll make them nervous. And usually, if you make a snake nervous while they’re eating, they will let go of whatever it is they’re eating."

Rothacker then has to use his nails to loosen the snake's grip on itself before it regurgitates almost half of its body that it had swallowed.

Since being posted, the video has seen numerous comments, with one user porting, "Not the brightest bulb in the box," while another wrote,” while another posted, "So full of himself."

