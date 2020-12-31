WATCH: Husky Stuck in Frozen Beijing Lake Miraculously Rescued by Firefighters

Dogs are playful creatures and can be usually spotted capering around parks or just anywhere. It seems that one such frolicking husky landed itself in a life-threatening situation when it almost drowned in a half-frozen lake in Beijing. However, luck was on the side of this doggo as it was saved just in time by a team of Chinese firefighters.

The footage recording the rescue operation of the husky is now going viral on Chinese social media. The husky had accidentally fallen into the frozen water while it was being walked by its owner, last weekend. It was the time when the temperature in the Chinese capital city had dropped to minus eight degrees Celsius.

According to DailyMail, the woman who was out for a walk with her pet dog immediately called for help when her canine fell into the semi-frozen lake that too on one of the coldest days in the city. DailyMail reports that the footage of the dog’s rescue operation was shared by Beijing Fangshan Fire Brigade on Chinese social media app WeChat. In the footage released by the fire brigade, the husky can be seen quite helpless and shocked with the sub-zero temperature of the man-made lake.

It is when the firefighters arrive and throw a floating tube into the lake that the husky clings on to it. The floating tube is tied by a rope which the firefighters use to pull when the husky grabs hold of it. Half of the poor husky’s body is drowned into the freezing lake as ice sheets can be seen floating around.

The video also shows another firefighter, squatting down and reaching for the canine as it reaches towards the ground bringing it out safely. The doggo was drenched in freezing water but was saved nonetheless. DailyMail reports that the authorities revealed the incident in a social media post and even warned pet owners to walk their dogs on leash and with extra caution during winter as chances of such incidents are quite high.

This is not the first such incident to take place in the country. In an earlier incident that took place this month, Chinese police had rescued a golden retriever that was crying for help as it got stuck in a frozen lake. The footage shows police men running to the spot to drag out a golden retriever clinging on to the edge of a lake. The incident took place in Bing He Park in Bole which lies in China’s western Xinjiang province.