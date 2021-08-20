WATCH: Hyderabad Animal Activists Rescue Five Puppies From Manhole

A video that will restore your faith in humanity and mankind has been going viral on the internet. The clip shows how a desperate female dog is crying relentlessly after her little puppies fell in a manhole. The mother’s plight was heart wrenching and made the locals really worried for her. It is at this time a bunch of animal activists reached the spot and helped in rescuing the little pooches. The incident took place in Hyderabad and the rescuers were a part of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS). It is because of these animal rescuers that the lives of the little puppies were saved.

The video begins with the locals trying to figure out a way in which they can help the dog to rescue her children. When they realised that the task was not that easy, they decided to get some professional help before it got too late. It was at that time when the AWCS’ team arrived. The group from the look of it concluded that it was impossible to pull out the babies through the small opening. So, they hired a concrete-breaking machine and ended up making a hole in the road to save the lives of little furry friends. Once that was done, all the puppies were successfully brought out one by one. From their face it was evident that they were extremely scared and hungry. However, being reunited with their mother brought them some respite.

The rescue group informed the social media that after they came out of the drain they drank their mother’s milk after a really long time. The group also expressed gratitude towards the locals and to the students and staff of Narayanamma Engineering Colleges for their constant help and efforts in this rescue operation. The rescuers have also made a plea for adoption and have urged animal lovers to adopt the family so that the dogs too can lead a happier life.

