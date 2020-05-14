BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Hyderabad Band and Local Police Team Up to Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

(Image: @IGWomenSafety)

A video shared on social media by the IG of Police (Women's Safety) Telangana has gone viral with shots of some well-known landmarks from Hyderbad and with visuals policewomen shaking a leg.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
During the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the police force in India has been extremely busy enforcing law and order and also doing their bit to keep the spirits of the people high.

A video shared on social media by the IG of Police (Women's Safety) Telangana has gone viral with shots of some well-known landmarks from Hyderbad and with visuals policewomen shaking a leg. The two-minute video was released by city police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The women in uniform are seen grooving to popular Telugu band, Chowraasta’s, viral song Cheyi Cheyi Kalapaku Ra, which raises awareness on the safety measures that can prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The caption for the video reads: “Women police are constantly on duty at this time. The woman constable’s role in isolation and quarantine are indispensable. A few police stations have only one woman official, while everyone else is on duty. Hence, we are releasing a two-minute video for emotional bonding in this crisis situation.”

The video shows how the police are involved everywhere in helping people during this difficult time.

The police felicitated Chowraasta band members for the song.

Shikha Goel, additional commissioner of police (Crimes & SIT) was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express that, “As far as Covid is concerned, women police officers have been performing all duties shoulder to shoulder with men. Whether it is checkposts or quarantine centres, they are involved everywhere, and this video reflects that.”

