Watch: Hyena Finds Best Friend In A Man, Cuddles With Him In A Huge Cage

We often come across adorable videos of human-animal interactions on social media. While most of them are between a pet and its owner, some take the internet by surprise as they show a human taming a wild animal. And, one such video of a man playing and cuddling with a hyena in its cage has gone viral on Instagram.

The video, posted on Instagram with the caption, “Best friend,” showed a man chilling with the predator in a human-sized cage. The video opens with the man keeping his arms behind his back and cuddling with the hyena. The wild animal, too, was seen reciprocating the love as it continues to rub its head against the man’s head. Towards the end of the video, it lies down on the man’s lap as he caresses it.

The footage was posted on Instagram on October 26. Within almost a month, it has gathered over 13 lakh views and more than 60 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, hyenas are Africa’s most common large carnivores. There are three species of hyenas – brown, striped, and spotted. The one in the video is a spotted hyena, which grows to the largest sizes.

Upon watching the video, a lot of people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their shock at the sight of the man’s unique bond with the hyena. A user remarked, “People don’t realize that they are larger than the average dog. More powerful and dangerous also.”

Another pointed out, “Their jaws are amongst the most powerful on earth. They are designed to break bones to get at bone marrow because they will scavenge. But they are also excellent pack hunters. Of course, they are dangerous but because they are genetically designed to live in a socially cooperative setting, if gotten early enough and properly trained, they can be trusted with their handlers.”

What are your thoughts on this unique human-animal bond?

