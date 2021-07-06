WATCH: Hyena Showers Reptile Zoo Owner with Kisses, Video Goes Viral

Popular reptile enthusiast, Jay Brewer sent the internet in a tizzy with a very cute video of a hyena. Founder of The Reptile Zoo and owner of the Prehistoric Pets store in Fountain Valley, Brewer often shares adorable videos of wild animals interacting with humans. In the footage uploaded by the ex-fisherman, one can see a wild hyena, a species known for being an adept hunter and for its predatory nature, bond with the reptile breeder in a way that was never seen before.

The footage shot in Africa, wherein the extremely loveable hyena amidst the jungles, pecked several kisses on Brewer as he hugged the animal closely. Brewer plunged into the lake and is seen neck-deep in the water while the enthusiastic hyena spoiled the human with a display of affection in the likeness of a dog. “Oh, you crazy thing,” he is heard saying in the clip

The clip has now gone viral with more than one million views after being shared on Instagram by the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California. “Never thought I’d be getting kisses from a hyena but never know what’s going to happen around here,” he wrote while sharing the post on the photo-sharing platform.

It did not take long for the video to go viral and be flooded with tons of reactions. The clip also collected thousands of likes and comments from netizens. Many users were delighted to see the animal’s affection towards Brewer. An individual posted, “Priceless.” “Having fun with you Jay,” joked another. “What a brave soul you are!,” a commentator said. To this, Brewer replied saying, “it was easy when the hyena was so cute”. “Wow, just awesome. You have lived,” an individual expressed. “You are very adventurous to be playing with Ed from Lion King. You have a cool life my man!” a person wrote, surprised.

Brewer has been often spotted in numerous videos getting up close and personal with dangerous reptiles that have comfortably wrapped themselves around him. The other uploads of the zookeeper include him feeding the iguanas, carrying a giant alligator on his shoulder, or spending time with Venomous Vipers.

