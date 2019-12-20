WATCH: Ice Skater Risks Life to Save a Family of Deer Stuck in Frozen Lake in Canada

A video of an ice skater rescuing a family of deer stuck in a frozen lake in Canada is garnering praise online.

Ryan Peterson risked his life and rescued the deer from Lake of Woods in Northern Ontario, central Canada.

The video of the incident, which was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, has been watched over 90,000 times.

The video shows three deer – one mother and her two fawns – trying hard to come out of the frozen lake.

According to Guardian, Peterson saw the deer when he had gone out to skate on his lunch break. He went back to get a rope and saw the animals at the same place when he returned after an hour.

He said due to a thin sheet of ice, using a vehicle didn’t seem feasible. Hence, he decided to skate towards them.

Peterson said the deer could have kicked him if they were upright. “Once they’re down on the ice, their legs are flat out and they can’t lift them,” he was quoted as saying by Guardian.

The video shows, Peterson looping a rope around the head of the mother and pulling her away. He then put ropes around the heads of the two fawns and brought them ashore.

Peterson said he was surprised to find the deer amid thin the ice. He added that they possibly walked all the way to the frozen lake.

