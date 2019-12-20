Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Ice Skater Risks Life to Save a Family of Deer Stuck in Frozen Lake in Canada

Ryan Peterson risked his life and rescued the deer from Lake of Woods in Northern Ontario, central Canada.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WATCH: Ice Skater Risks Life to Save a Family of Deer Stuck in Frozen Lake in Canada
Screenshot from video uploaded by Storyful Rights Management / YouTube.

A video of an ice skater rescuing a family of deer stuck in a frozen lake in Canada is garnering praise online.

Ryan Peterson risked his life and rescued the deer from Lake of Woods in Northern Ontario, central Canada.

The video of the incident, which was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, has been watched over 90,000 times.

The video shows three deer – one mother and her two fawns – trying hard to come out of the frozen lake.

According to Guardian, Peterson saw the deer when he had gone out to skate on his lunch break. He went back to get a rope and saw the animals at the same place when he returned after an hour.

He said due to a thin sheet of ice, using a vehicle didn’t seem feasible. Hence, he decided to skate towards them.

Peterson said the deer could have kicked him if they were upright. “Once they’re down on the ice, their legs are flat out and they can’t lift them,” he was quoted as saying by Guardian.

The video shows, Peterson looping a rope around the head of the mother and pulling her away. He then put ropes around the heads of the two fawns and brought them ashore.

Peterson said he was surprised to find the deer amid thin the ice. He added that they possibly walked all the way to the frozen lake.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram