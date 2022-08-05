WATCH: Iceland Volcano Eruption Leaves Tourists Awestruck

A massive volcano, following a series of seismic disturbances, came back to life near Reykjavik, the capital city of Iceland. The eruption was reported to be in an uninhabited valley in the vicinity of the Keflavik Airport, the country’s international air traffic hub. The volcano, Fagradalsfjall, came into action, roughly after eight months since its last eruption. While the authorities warned citizens against going near the eruption site, people, fascinated by the spewing magma, flocked to the site. In a video recently shared by BBC, people are seen sitting a few hundred metres away from the active site of the volcano, gazing at the molten lava.

In an interview with BBC, a couple who was among the people who came to see the volcano, said, “We were trekking down here and I was like ‘We have to stop.’ I had to sit down and have a little cry because it is so beautiful and so emotional.”

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate almost three lakh views. Netizens who witnessed lava erupting from the ground were quite appalled to see this wonder of nature. “It is like the gates of hell… but pretty,” said one user in the comments section. Another wrote, “Nature is beyond mysterious at this point in life.” One user asked, “Am I the only one that thinks it is frightening?”

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), at 1:18 PM, Icelandic local time, reported the eruption which was located roughly 32 kilometres from the capital city of the country and about 16 kilometres from the Keflavik International Airport.

The volcanic eruption has not caused any kind of disruption or damage but is still being closely watched. The IMO, in the last week, recorded over 3,000 earthquakes, with the most intense measuring a 5.4 on the Richter scale.

