WATCH: Iconic Niagara Falls Illuminated With Indian Tricolour On Nation's 74th Independence Day

Niagara Falls is one of Canada's most popular tourist destinations in the world. On India's 74th Independence Day celebrations, the popular tourist destination was illuminated with the colours of the Indian national flag.

The flag-hoisting at Niagara Falls was officiated by India’s Consul General in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, at an event organized by the Indo-Canada Arts Council.

The iconic falls were illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag at the evening ceremony. The special illumination was conducted with the cooperation of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board and Niagara Parks Commission, with the support of the city of Niagara Falls.

Watch the magnificent video here:

The Indian flag was also raised at Toronto’s City Hall, while another attraction, the three-dimensional Toronto sign, was lit in the hues of the Tricolour.

Meanwhile, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also greeted the Indo-Canadian community on the occasion. In the tweet, Trudeau wrote, “Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on our shared traditions of democracy and pluralism, and deep cultural and people-to-people ties. The over one million Canadians of Indian heritage have made – and continue to make – many important contributions to our country”.

The ties between India and Canada, and the people who call them home, run deep. As the people of India celebrate their country's 74th Independence Day today, we send Indo-Canadian communities across Canada our best wishes. https://t.co/CVWNpBMPgR — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 15, 2020

Moreover, The Indian flag was raised at the High Commission in Ottawa by envoy Ajay Bisaria and also at the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Indo-Canadian community also turned out for a series of car rallies, with the flag fluttering upon their cars, in several cities in the country including Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, and Brampton, while the traditional India Day Parade took on a digital form this year.

Apart from that, New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square.