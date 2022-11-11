WATCH: Identical Twin With Primordial Dwarfism Shares a Special Bond With Her Sister

Roughly six weeks before their due date, Chrissy Bernal found that she was carrying twins. But what was more shocking was that one of her twins had a congenital condition called Primordial Dwarfism. This eliminated any chance to offer “selective reduction” to terminate the twin with dwarfism. And the mother of the twins was more than grateful. Three days before Christmas of 1998, the identical twin sisters were born prematurely in Texas. Yet the difference between them could not be more visible. Sienna and Sierra might have had a drastically different life, yet their sisterly bond has been stronger for it. Sienna calls her sister her best friend and her biggest source of support. For Sierra, she has not just shaped her outlook on the world but helped with her music as well.

In 2022, Guinness Book Records awarded the sisters the title of the first documented case of an identical twin with primordial dwarfism. Talking about her experience with the Guinness World Record website, Chrissy said, “They [the doctors] said ‘So, you’re having twins, but you need to quickly get over that because we need to talk about baby B’. So, I had to absorb that information really quickly and then just move straight on to her [Sienna] being so small.”

The doctors were aware that Sienna had Dandy-Walker Syndrome before she was born. They could see she was missing part of the cerebellum, had a hole in her heart, and that she was visibly smaller than “twin A” or Sierra. The cause was, however, unknown. According to the mother, Dwarfism was not even considered a possibility. Perhaps because Sienna was still proportionate. It wasn’t until she was almost six that a visiting geneticist from Belgium mentioned the condition and told the parents what tests they could run to confirm it. So far, there are fewer than 200 people in the world diagnosed with primordial dwarfism. Sienna’s type remains unknown.

While Sierra is an aspiring country musician and social media analyst, Sienna is a jewellery designer, reported The Epoch Times. She hopes her jewellery business, It’s a Sinny Size, grows “as big as Kendra Scott has built hers.” She wants to be as independent as possible and her sister is her biggest supporter. Their family has also witnessed the beautiful bond Sienna and Sierra share despite the challenges that come with primordial dwarfism and Dandy-Walker Syndrome. The parents have mentioned that it has been a beautiful reality to be a part of.

