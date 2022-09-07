Watch: "Iitchy" Elephant Damages Car To Scratch His Back

The roads passing through a forest are undoubtedly full of challenges. As a forest is an animal’s natural habitat, the encounter between humans and animals is bound to occur on these roads. A video of a similar encounter has recently caught netizens’ attention on social media. In the video, a wild elephant comes vis-à-vis a car on a road in the middle of a jungle.

Buitengebieden often posts amazing wildlife videos on Twitter. In one of their latest videos, an itchy elephant is seen rubbing its body on a car. Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, it went viral and left netizens in splits.

In the viral video, the elephant is seen coming out on the road passing through the forest, probably thinking that it was in its territory. Without being afraid of the car or its driver, it started rubbing itself against the four-wheeler. The elephant first climbs on the tire of the car with one foot. After that, it also attempts to sit on the car’s bonnet. He then climbs onto the car and descends while breaking the front, as well the side-view mirror, of the vehicle. The destruction caused to the car can be seen towards the end of the clip.

The video was shared by Buitengebieden with a funny caption, which read, “What do you do when you’re itchy and you’re an elephant?”

Take a look:

What do you do when you’re itchy and you’re an elephant? 😂 pic.twitter.com/fYUMYdlO5z — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 6, 2022

In less than a day, the video amassed more than 2.1 million views. Thousands of Twitterati have flooded the comment section with their take on the clip. One user jokingly wrote, “I’m imagining explaining this to the insurance company.”

Just imagining him explaining it to his insurance company: Insurer: What's the extent of the damage sir? Owner: It's been badly scratched Insurer: How badly sir? Owner: It's probably a write off! Insurer: WTF did it get scratched by sir? Owner: Erm, well would you believe! — Blimey_Limey (@Lemon_n_Limey) September 6, 2022

Another commented, “But why didn’t they reverse earlier?

but why didn't they reverse earlier? — EleventySeventyTwo (@E11702) September 6, 2022

A person said, “What’s wrong with the driver? He must have confused the elephant with T-rex?”

what's wrong with the driver? He must have confused the elephant with t-rex. — Caner (@johnnyweak) September 6, 2022

What do you have to say about the clip?

