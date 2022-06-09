Watch: In Kerala, Woman Skateboards In Saree, Leaves Internet Awestruck

If you like watching travel and lifestyle videos on social media, especially Instagram, you have probably come across Larissa D’Sa profile. The blogger, who enjoys a humongous social media following, has lately gone popular once again as a result of a video she shared.

In the clip, Larissa can be seen skateboarding in the Indian state of Kerala in the video. Nothing very spectacular about that, you may think. But the catch is, that she is seen skating in a saree. While a lot of women would not think of even sprinting for less than a minute wearing a saree, Larissa is seen skating on the road in one and that too without any safety gear or helmet. Not only does it require extreme patience, but one has to have a great sense of balance to ride a skateboard flawlessly and the Indian blogger has aced it.

The video begins with Larissa gliding around the streets of Kerala on a skateboard. The wonderful backdrop is framed by palm trees and a clean landscape, adding to its picturesque beauty. Aerial images are also tossed into the mix, making the video clip even more visually appealing.

Its caption reads, “HAD TO DO THIS. I had quite an audience while I did this, some even took selfies. FUN! I must add, it’s not easy to longboard while you’re wearing a saree.” In the video, she is even seen waving or greeting others who pass by with a namaste.

The video was posted on Instagram five days ago and has since gotten a lot of attention from people who could not stop complimenting her skating abilities and flawless execution. It has been liked by 221,295 people.

An Instagram user writes, “Damn it, this is so beautiful and heartwarming.”

“The lady that glides in a saree and dreams in green fields,” reads another comment from Manjri Varde. A third comment reads, “Damn girl! Always setting new boundaries.

